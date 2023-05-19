Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

