Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 EPS for the current year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
