NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.55.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NEO stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $120,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 101,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $1,786,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

