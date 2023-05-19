NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $51.39 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00006205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001057 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 906,505,224 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 906,505,224 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.66754027 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $54,310,322.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

