NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Insider Sells £7,499.20 in Stock

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) insider David Staples sold 9,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.00), for a total transaction of £7,499.20 ($9,393.96).

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

LON NBMI traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 72.10 ($0.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,851. The firm has a market cap of £128.68 million and a PE ratio of -428.24. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 70.50 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 85.20 ($1.07). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.68.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,117.65%.

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

