Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($0.88). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 47.85%. The firm had revenue of $370.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NMM opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $687.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.01. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMM. TheStreet downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

