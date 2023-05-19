Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRP traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,285. The stock has a market cap of $626.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.28. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 61.73% and a return on equity of 57.51%.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

