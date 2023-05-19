Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Natural Gas Services Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NGS stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,918. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $137.15 million, a P/E ratio of -219.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

