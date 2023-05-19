National Grid plc (LON:NG) Raises Dividend to GBX 37.60 Per Share

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.47) per share on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 1,108 ($13.88) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,112.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,052.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,408.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.66) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 960 ($12.03) to GBX 1,050 ($13.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,108 ($13.88).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

