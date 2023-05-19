National Bankshares Trims CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Target Price to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform market weight rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.47.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

TSE CEU opened at C$2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$606.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.76. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$562.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$532.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.4937759 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.