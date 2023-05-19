National Bank Financial Downgrades Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) to Sector Perform Under Weight

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($1.93). The company had revenue of C$49.61 million during the quarter.

