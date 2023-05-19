Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.89.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,718. Natera has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,306.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,564. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,438,000 after buying an additional 191,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Natera by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,357 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

