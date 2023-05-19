Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.
Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance
NSSC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 198,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,964. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.15. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47.
Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.
Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.
