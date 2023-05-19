Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 155728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$52.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.66.

About Nanalysis Scientific

(Get Rating)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.