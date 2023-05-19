My DeFi Pet (DPET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $594,439.20

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $960,738.75 and approximately $594,439.20 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

