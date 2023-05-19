Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) CFO Thomas J. Mireles Sells 14,500 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 93,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.37. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

