Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MWA. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 901,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,254. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 409.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

