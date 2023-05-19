M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MTB opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.44. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

