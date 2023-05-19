MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $93.12. 377,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,962,000 after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,812,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,288,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,247,000 after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

