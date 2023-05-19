MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 109,508 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 20.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,470 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of NYSE:KGC remained flat at $5.11 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,716,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,884,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

