MQS Management LLC Sells 8,016 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

MQS Management LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $60.13. 1,065,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,737. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

