MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,044 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,533. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDY. StockNews.com started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

