MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.76. 505,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,513. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $219.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,804 shares of company stock worth $60,645,997. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

