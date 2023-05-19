MQS Management LLC Purchases 1,632 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

MQS Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

