MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,170 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded up $5.16 on Friday, hitting $209.13. 936,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

