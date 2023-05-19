MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $49.75. 456,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,361. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $112.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.49.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.