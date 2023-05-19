MQS Management LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 389.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,368.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,368.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,567 shares of company stock worth $9,207,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

