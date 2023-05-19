MQS Management LLC Invests $524,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 99,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 354.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 156,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 4,002,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,452,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCLH. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

