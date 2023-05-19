MQS Management LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MQS Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Synopsys by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.33. The stock had a trading volume of 409,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,041. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $418.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.91.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.