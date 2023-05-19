MQS Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $29.73. 12,969,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,284,270. The stock has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.