MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,754 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.34. 164,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,419. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

