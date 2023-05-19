MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,830 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.10. 114,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,424 shares of company stock worth $1,621,296 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

