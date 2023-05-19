MQS Management LLC Acquires 1,014 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 124.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 1,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 664,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 96.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after acquiring an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.

NYSE:BG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

