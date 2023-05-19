Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,659. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $566.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.21. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92.

Movado Group Increases Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.27 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 20.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.10%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Movado Group by 774.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 307,118 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Movado Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,329,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,469,000 after purchasing an additional 196,998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Movado Group by 18,260.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 150,463 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 1,509.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 88,362 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

