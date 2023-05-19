Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 420 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.97 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

