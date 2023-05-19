Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXH. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

(Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.