Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXH. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $8.27.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH)
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.