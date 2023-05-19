Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,153 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Further Reading

