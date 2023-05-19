Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,078 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after acquiring an additional 89,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $191.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.26.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

