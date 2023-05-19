Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

