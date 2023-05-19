Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $851,000 Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 271,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RMT opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

(Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.