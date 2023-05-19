Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $686,000 Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 1,054.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFM opened at $5.08 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

