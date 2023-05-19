Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNA Financial Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

