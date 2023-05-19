Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 113,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter worth about $364,000.

Shares of BATS FCPI opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55.

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

