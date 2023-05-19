Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,210 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZIM. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

NYSE:ZIM opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $71.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $6.40 per share. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 143.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.74%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.