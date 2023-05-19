Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,210 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZIM. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.16.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $6.40 per share. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 143.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.74%.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.