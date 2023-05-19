MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down to $289.72

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $289.72, but opened at $281.21. MongoDB shares last traded at $275.09, with a volume of 935,265 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,108 shares of company stock valued at $30,127,927 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after acquiring an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

