Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.09

Shares of Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 39600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Moneta Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

