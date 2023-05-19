Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.98. 3,299,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,172. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

