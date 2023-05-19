monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,138 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.64% of monday.com worth $34,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $148.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.25. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $171.89.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

