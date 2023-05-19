Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile
