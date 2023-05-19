Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing Sells 12,525 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $358,590.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:MODN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.32. 12,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $43.18.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.
Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.
