Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing Sells 12,525 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $358,590.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE:MODN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.32. 12,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Model N Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 33.9% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 170,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 44.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 206,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 63,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Model N by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 777,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 130.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 43,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

