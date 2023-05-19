Mizuho Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $81.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.76.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

